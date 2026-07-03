The government is worried about online fraud

Centre sends notices to Telegram, Signal over anonymous messaging features

By Akash Pandey 04:46 pm Jul 03, 202604:46 pm

What's the story

India has issued notices to messaging apps Telegram and Signal, seeking clarification on their measures for protecting users who wish to communicate anonymously. The move comes after a similar notice was sent to WhatsApp over its proposed username feature. The Indian government is worried that these features could lead to an increase in online fraud and impersonation cases.