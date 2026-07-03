Centre sends notices to Telegram, Signal over anonymous messaging features
What's the story
India has issued notices to messaging apps Telegram and Signal, seeking clarification on their measures for protecting users who wish to communicate anonymously. The move comes after a similar notice was sent to WhatsApp over its proposed username feature. The Indian government is worried that these features could lead to an increase in online fraud and impersonation cases.
Escalation
India's crackdown on online platforms
The notices to Telegram and Signal represent a major step in India's crackdown on online platforms. The Indian government has gone from temporarily banning an entire app, as it did with Telegram last month, to scrutinizing individual product features across different services. Both companies were asked to explain how they prevent impersonation and misuse through their anonymous messaging features.
Regulatory action
WhatsApp asked to halt username rollout
On Wednesday, India's IT ministry asked WhatsApp to halt the rollout of its planned username feature. The company was given three days to justify the move or face regulatory action. The government believes that usernames could be used for online fraud, phishing scams, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.
Backlash
Digital rights groups slam government's actions
Digital rights groups have slammed the notices, especially the one issued to Signal. They argue that such actions are a "dragnet" targeting protected speech. The Internet Freedom Foundation has called on the IT ministry to withdraw all three notices, saying that the notice to Signal directly attacks protected speech and has no legal basis.