India records personal best with 9 medals at 19th IESO
India just set a new personal best at the 19th International Earth Science Olympiad in Italy, bringing home nine medals: four gold, three silver, and two bronze.
The competition ran from August 20-27 and saw students tackling everything from written tests to fieldwork.
This haul tops last year's seven medals.
Four students picked from around 17,000
The four-member Indian team, Saumik Mandal, Aaron Maiti, Riddhi Ranjan, and Md Ehtesham Rizwi, stood out after being picked from around 17,000 students nationwide.
They prepped with an intense three-week training camp at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda before heading to Turin.
IESO promotes global earth science interest
The IESO brings together young science enthusiasts from school students to compete in geology, meteorology, oceanography, and more.
It's all about encouraging a deeper interest in Earth sciences among students worldwide.