India rejects tech firms' plea to soften AI content rules Technology Feb 25, 2026

India has turned down Google, Meta, and other tech firms' push to soften strict new rules on AI-generated content.

In a short meeting, officials made it clear they're sticking with the updated IT Rules—now requiring companies to remove unlawful or government-flagged content within three hours (down from 36), and the rules separately impose obligations for synthetically generated information (SGI), and in certain cases such as non-consensual intimate imagery or specified deepfakes the deadline may be shortened to two hours.