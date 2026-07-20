This is India's 1st privately developed turbofan engine
What's the story
Bengaluru-based aerospace start-up, Paninian India Private Limited, has unveiled the Yantur 4.5 kN turbofan engine. The initiative is touted as India's first privately developed turbofan engine of its kind. The Yantur engine will power Svayatt L1, an autonomous cruise missile platform designed for the Indian Ministry of Defence's Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) project.
Progress report
Engine has passed conceptual and detailed design phases
The Yantur engine has successfully passed its conceptual and detailed design phases. It is now moving toward subsystem testing, validation, and full engine certification.
The same engine core can be scaled up to 12.5 kN for the Svayatt CCAV platform.
This program aims to create an Indian capability in compact turbofan propulsion technology, which is key for future long-range autonomous aerospace systems.
National impact
Major step toward self-reliance in critical propulsion technologies
The Yantur program is a major step toward self-reliance in critical propulsion technologies within India's private sector.
It aims to bolster national self-reliance and contribute to a resilient indigenous aerospace ecosystem.
Dr. G. Gouda, former Group Director (Propulsion) at CEMILAC, emphasized the importance of this initiative in establishing Indian capability in compact turbofan propulsion and advanced manufacturing techniques.
Technological advancements
Yantur, Svayatt L1 programs feature 5 patent claims
The Yantur and Svayatt L1 programs feature five patent claims for innovations in engine family architecture, combustor and diffuser-nozzle design, compressor technology, digital-twin health monitoring, and advanced manufacturing techniques.
These technologies are meant to support a scalable family of propulsion systems for future autonomous aerospace platforms.
The initiative brings together expertise across various fields through Paninian's multidisciplinary team with distinguished advisors and an expanding ecosystem of technology partners.