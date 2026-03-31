Semiconductor fabrication to start in India by 2028

India 's first semiconductor fabrication plant will be set up in Dholera, Gujarat , by 2028. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw . The development comes as part of a larger effort to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, with four plants expected to be operational by 2026-end and two more by 2027.

Strategic initiative Part of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 The establishment of these semiconductor plants is part of a larger mission to make India self-reliant in the field. Vaishnaw said, "By 2026, four semiconductor plants will be ready," highlighting the country's commitment to building a complete domestic manufacturing ecosystem under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The minister emphasized that all components of this ecosystem should be manufactured in India, including chemicals, gases, and machines used for making semiconductor chips.

Workforce development Training for 60,000 engineers Vaishnaw also spoke about the development of a skilled workforce for this sector. He revealed that 60,000 engineers from 315 universities across India are being trained to compete globally. The minister's remarks came during his address at the inauguration of the Kaynes Semiconductor Plant in Sanand, Gujarat. He said today was a proud day for India as it witnessed the inauguration of its second semiconductor plant in Sanand.

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