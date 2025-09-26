Meet 6-year-old AgniV: He codes, learns robotics, discusses quantum physics
What's the story
AgniV, a six-year-old coding prodigy from India, has taken the internet by storm with his extraordinary skills in coding and robotics. The young genius even discusses complex topics like quantum physics and dreams of working for ISRO one day. With over a million followers across social media platforms, AgniV has become an internet sensation in no time.
Learning curve
AgniV's coding journey
In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, AgniV opened up about his interests and aspirations. He revealed that he can code, thanks to his robotics classes. The young genius also emphasized that anyone can learn coding with just a laptop and an Arduino board. "The basic project is blinking an LED on and off," he said while explaining the process of programming the electronic board to control lights, sensors, motors, etc.
Ambitions
Future dreams and aspirations
AgniV also shared his future dreams of becoming an F1 racer or an astronaut. He said, "If not those two, then a jack of all trades." The young prodigy expressed his admiration for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and his desire to work there when he grows up. "I love ISRO. It is just behind my house," he said, adding that at 10 years old, he wants to be an archeologist.