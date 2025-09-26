Meet 6-year-old AgniV: He codes, learns robotics, discusses quantum physics

In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, AgniV opened up about his interests and aspirations. He revealed that he can code, thanks to his robotics classes. The young genius also emphasized that anyone can learn coding with just a laptop and an Arduino board. "The basic project is blinking an LED on and off," he said while explaining the process of programming the electronic board to control lights, sensors, motors, etc.

Ambitions

Future dreams and aspirations

AgniV also shared his future dreams of becoming an F1 racer or an astronaut. He said, "If not those two, then a jack of all trades." The young prodigy expressed his admiration for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and his desire to work there when he grows up. "I love ISRO. It is just behind my house," he said, adding that at 10 years old, he wants to be an archeologist.