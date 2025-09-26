BSNL's fully indigenous 4G network launching tomorrow: What it means

Network already covers over 29,000 villages

Running on the efficient 700MHz band, BSNL's network brings high-speed connectivity to over 29,000 villages as part of the Digital Bharat Nidhi project.

With more than one lakh towers already deployed and an initial investment of ₹25,000 crore (plus ₹47,000 crore planned for future upgrades), it already serves over 22 million users through partner networks in places like Delhi-NCR.