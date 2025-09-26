BSNL's fully indigenous 4G network launching tomorrow: What it means
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch BSNL's fully homegrown 4G network on September 27 from Jharsuguda, Odisha.
This rollout will connect nearly 98,000 sites across India and marks a big step—India now joins the shortlist of countries with a completely indigenous telecom stack.
The new network is cloud-based, software-driven, and ready for a smooth upgrade to 5G.
Network already covers over 29,000 villages
Running on the efficient 700MHz band, BSNL's network brings high-speed connectivity to over 29,000 villages as part of the Digital Bharat Nidhi project.
With more than one lakh towers already deployed and an initial investment of ₹25,000 crore (plus ₹47,000 crore planned for future upgrades), it already serves over 22 million users through partner networks in places like Delhi-NCR.
Cloud-based network built by Indian firms
Built by Indian companies like Tejas Networks and C-DoT, this tech reduces reliance on imports and boosts India's self-reliance in telecom.
Its flexible cloud-native design means faster updates and easier scaling—so you can expect better coverage now and easy upgrades to next-gen features down the line.