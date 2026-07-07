India's largest private satellite loses contact after solar storm

Future plans

GalaxEye plans to launch new OptoSAR satellites in 24 months

GalaxEye founder and CEO Suyash Singh said the mission has provided invaluable engineering insights that will directly strengthen future missions. "Learning from the mission, we are accelerating our transition toward bringing a significant portion of our supply chain, manufacturing and satellite development processes in-house," he added. The company plans to launch two new OptoSAR satellites in the next 24 months while expanding its in-house capabilities.