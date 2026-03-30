Centre proposes IT rule changes to regulate user-posted news

Regulatory reach

Inter-Departmental Committee can review user news

The proposed amendments would expand the scope of the IT Rules to include user-posted news content. This means that if a complaint is filed against a misleading political video posted by a user, an Inter-Departmental Committee (set up under these rules) can review such content. Earlier, this was only applicable for news publishers. Based on the review, the government could seek takedown or modification of such content, require warnings or disclaimers, or reclassification.