Centre proposes IT rule changes to regulate user-posted news
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules. The changes could bring user-generated news content on platforms like Facebook under publisher-like oversight. This is despite the fact that users are not legally recognized as publishers. The proposal specifically targets "news and current affairs content" shared by non-publishers on social media platforms, including Facebook, Google, and Instagram.
Regulatory reach
Inter-Departmental Committee can review user news
The proposed amendments would expand the scope of the IT Rules to include user-posted news content. This means that if a complaint is filed against a misleading political video posted by a user, an Inter-Departmental Committee (set up under these rules) can review such content. Earlier, this was only applicable for news publishers. Based on the review, the government could seek takedown or modification of such content, require warnings or disclaimers, or reclassification.
Compliance requirement
Intermediaries must comply with MeitY advisories
The new draft also requires intermediaries to comply with advisories or other directions issued by the government. "Insertion of Rule 3(4) mandating compliance by intermediaries with Ministry-issued clarifications, advisories, directions, SOPs, codes of practice and guidelines, forming part of due diligence under section 79," MeitY said in a note. This is another step toward ensuring that user-generated news content on social media platforms is subject to publisher-like oversight.