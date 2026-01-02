India's semiconductor push: 4 plants start chip production in 2026

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw , has announced that four companies will begin commercial manufacturing of semiconductor chips in India by 2026. The companies are Micron, CG Power, Kaynes Technology, and Tata Electronics. This is a major step toward India's self-reliance in this critical technology sector.

Production shift Transition to commercial operations Vaishnaw said that the companies which started pilot production last year, namely CG Power and Kaynes Technology, will be the first to transition into commercial operations. Micron's facility has also started pilot production and will follow suit. Tata Electronics' plant in Assam is expected to start pilot production by mid-2026 and ramp up to commercial manufacturing by year-end.

International attention Global interest in India's semiconductor ecosystem The minister also highlighted the immense interest from semiconductor-producing countries like Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea in India's semiconductor ecosystem. This global attention underscores the strategic importance of semiconductors in modern technology. These tiny chips power everything from healthcare and transportation to communication, defense systems, and space exploration.