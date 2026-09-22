India seeks role in prerelease testing of advanced AI models
Technology
India is asking for a seat at the table when it comes to testing advanced AI models before they go public.
Policy experts argue that India should create a formal mechanism giving government agencies, technical institutions, and independent researchers help with early safety checks, so vulnerabilities can be addressed confidentially with developers, way before these models hit the mainstream.
India aims to identify vulnerabilities early
By getting involved from the start, India hopes to make its AI systems stronger and safer.
This move could help identify and address vulnerabilities before deployment.