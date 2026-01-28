India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 might get Cabinet approval by March

The Indian government 's fiscal support program for chip development and manufacturing, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), is all set for Cabinet approval. Officials from the Ministry of Electronics and IT have confirmed that they are targeting a nod by the end of March 2026. The ISM 2.0 is being seen as an extension of this incentive program to promote chip design and fabrication in India.

Project expansion ISM 2.0: A continuation of Phase 1's success Phase 1 of the ISM was approved in 2021 with an allocation of ₹76,000 crore. It has so far approved a total of 10 semiconductor projects, including fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, and Assembly Testing Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facilities. The cumulative investment across these projects is estimated at ₹1.6 lakh crore across six states.

Increased allocation ISM 2.0's budget likely to exceed Phase 1 The budget for ISM 2.0 is expected to be larger than the ₹76,000 crore allocated for Phase 1. The scheme structure has already been finalized within the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). After MeitY's approval, ISM 2.0 will need clearance from the Finance Ministry for proposed expenditures and funding arrangements.

