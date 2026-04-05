India sets 2040 goal to land humans on the Moon

Soorya rocket underpins India's lunar plans

India's new Soorya rocket, approved in 2024 and powered by more eco-friendly fuels, is at the heart of this plan, with its first launch expected within seven years.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission produced observations suggesting water ice can persist beneath the lunar surface, and with help from Japan's JAXA through the Lupex mission (set for 2028), India hopes to study these resources up close.

Plus, a third launch pad is planned for Sriharikota to handle these ambitious missions.