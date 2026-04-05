India sets 2040 goal to land humans on the Moon
India just set a big goal: land humans on the Moon by 2040.
If they pull it off, it'll be the first time anyone's walked there since 1972.
This comes as NASA launched four astronauts on Artemis II in April 2026, which will send astronauts farther from Earth than we've seen in decades.
Soorya rocket underpins India's lunar plans
India's new Soorya rocket, approved in 2024 and powered by more eco-friendly fuels, is at the heart of this plan, with its first launch expected within seven years.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission produced observations suggesting water ice can persist beneath the lunar surface, and with help from Japan's JAXA through the Lupex mission (set for 2028), India hopes to study these resources up close.
Plus, a third launch pad is planned for Sriharikota to handle these ambitious missions.