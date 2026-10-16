India signs ₹2,563cr deal with NewSpace India Limited for GSAT-7C
India just signed a ₹2,563 crore deal with NewSpace India Limited for the satellite's design, development and manufacture of the GSAT-7C satellite, designed to seriously upgrade the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s communication game.
This new satellite will let aircraft and ground units share data securely, even when they're far apart or out of regular radio range.
GSAT-7C boosts IAF real time teamwork
GSAT-7C is all about boosting real-time teamwork for the IAF.
It supports advanced radios that connect fighter aircraft, airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ground-control stations, even if they can't see each other.
The project is also a big step for Make in India, helping India rely less on foreign tech and making its defense network stronger for future missions.