India joins US-led initiative to protect AI supply chains
What's the story
India has joined the US and other countries in signing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity. The move, reported by Financial Times, is aimed at protecting critical technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) supply chains from China's growing influence. The declaration was signed by India, South Korea, Qatar, and UAE. Germany, Sweden, Netherlands and European Commission are expected to sign it next week.
Protection goals
San Francisco declaration part of Pax Silica initiative
The San Francisco Declaration, signed by the US and its allies Japan, Australia, Israel, and the UK, aims to create a joint inventory of critical technologies and supply chains supporting AI that need more protection.
The agreement is part of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to strengthen AI-related supply chains across semiconductors, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing.
Global collaboration
AI supply chains are distributed across countries: US official
US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg, stressed the need for international cooperation to secure AI supply chains.
He said these chains are distributed across different countries and their security is a shared responsibility.
"The know-how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries," Helberg told Financial Times.
Initiative growth
Pax Silica's membership expanded since launch last year
Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is the US State Department's main initiative on AI and supply-chain security.
It seeks to foster cooperation among partner countries on critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI infrastructure.
The initiative has expanded its membership with Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama joining at the 2026 Summit.
Financial aid
Quad nations pledge over $85M for trusted AI infrastructure
The latest development comes amid growing India-US cooperation on critical technologies and trusted infrastructure.
Earlier this month, Quad nations (India, the US, Japan, and Australia), announced over $85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand regional access to trusted AI infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.