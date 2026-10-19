India tells Meta to curb misleading content on Instagram, Facebook
What's the story
The Indian government has issued an advisory to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked the tech giant to review its recommendation systems. The move is aimed at preventing the disproportionate promotion of a narrow range of narratives and enhancing controls against content that could disrupt public order or incite violence.
Directive details
Advisory emphasizes providing context for content
The advisory emphasizes the need for Meta to provide adequate context for photos, videos, graphics, and other content related to ongoing public events.
This is especially important when users may not be able to easily verify their authenticity or circumstances.
The advisory also calls for stronger mechanisms to quickly identify and escalate content that could lead to widespread confusion or violence.
Bias concerns
'Algorithms favor one kind of content'
India's IT Ministry received agency assessments indicating that Meta's recommendation algorithms are disproportionately amplifying specific narratives at the expense of others across its networks, sources told Moneycontrol.
The advisory also highlights the need for Meta to cooperate promptly with law enforcement agencies and other authorized government bodies under the IT Rules, 2021.
Content scrutiny
Ministry has flagged content related to public-order situations
The ministry has flagged content related to public-order situations that is being "prominently displayed and recommended to users" on Meta's platforms.
This includes videos, images, statements, and static graphics about law-and-order situations.
The advisory warns that such content, when presented without adequate context or amplified disproportionately, "may contribute to public confusion, apprehension and disturbance of public order and social tranquility."
Content guidelines
Six specific requirements outlined in the advisory
The advisory also asks Meta to take special care of content that shows old, irrelevant or edited visuals as current events. This includes unverified claims about emergencies, restrictions, police action or other official measures.
The ministry has outlined six specific requirements for Meta in the advisory including measures to identify and address prohibited content under the IT Rules and a review of recommendation and ranking systems to prevent disproportionate amplification of misleading material.