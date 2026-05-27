India requests US Mythos access

To really understand how Mythos works, India is asking the US for special access so it can run deeper tests. This push comes as Prime Minister Modi ramps up digital expansion across the country.

The Reserve Bank has already warned banks about new threats, and Finance Minister Sitharaman wants banks to step up their vigilance on IT systems, customer data, and financial resources.

For now, India is using a different Anthropic AI (Claude Opus 4.7) since only a few big US companies have been allowed into Project Glasswing, which controls who gets Mythos access.