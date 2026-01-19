India to host 1st global AI summit in 2026

There'll be seven working groups tackling topics like safe AI , inclusion, innovation, and making AI resources accessible. On February 18, a Research Symposium will spotlight fresh AI breakthroughs from India and the Global South. Expect keynotes, panels, and showcases on how AI can improve things like healthcare and public services.

Why does it matter?

India sees AI as a powerful tool to make tech more inclusive.

This summit aims to give more countries a say in how global AI is run, making sure benefits are shared fairly and that we keep an eye on the planet too.