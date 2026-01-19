India to host 1st global AI summit in 2026
India is hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026—described as the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South—on February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
The focus? Turning AI talk into real-world action for People, Planet, and Progress.
What's happening at the summit?
There'll be seven working groups tackling topics like safe AI, inclusion, innovation, and making AI resources accessible.
On February 18, a Research Symposium will spotlight fresh AI breakthroughs from India and the Global South.
Expect keynotes, panels, and showcases on how AI can improve things like healthcare and public services.
Why does it matter?
India sees AI as a powerful tool to make tech more inclusive.
This summit aims to give more countries a say in how global AI is run, making sure benefits are shared fairly and that we keep an eye on the planet too.