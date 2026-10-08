India to procure 10,000 AI GPUs to boost AI ambitions
Technology
India just announced plans for the procurement and access of 10,000 AI GPUs over the next 5 years to supercharge its AI ambitions.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says this move will help tackle the current GPU shortage and keep India's AI projects running smoothly.
Government plans domestic GPUs, AI regulation
Alongside long-term procurement of GPUs, India wants to build its own GPUs for AI within 3 to 4 years, aiming for more self-reliance in tech.
The government is also set to release a consultation paper on AI regulation soon, hoping to create a safe and responsible environment as AI keeps growing in India.