India to see big announcements on homegrown AI models: Nilekani
Technology
Big news from the AI Impact Summit 2026—Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says India is about to see some major announcements for homegrown AI models.
He said "In India, we will see some big announcements on India-based sovereign models this week" and urged businesses to rethink their strategies and workforce plans as technology keeps moving faster than ever.
Companies need to help employees reskill: Nilekani
Nilekani pointed out that with tech evolving so quickly, companies need to help employees reskill so they're ready for new roles.
He also warned against chasing "AI-led fake productivity," suggesting firms focus on real results by thinking from the ground up and not getting too attached to any one tool.
His advice? Prioritize smart execution over just chasing every new opportunity.