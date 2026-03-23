India to set up 50 AI curation units in ministries Technology Mar 23, 2026

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is speeding up plans to set up 50 AI curation units in different government departments.

These teams will sift through nonpersonal government data, like health statistics, crop surveys, and maps, to find valuable datasets for the IndiaAI Datasets Platform (AIKosh).

The project started almost two years ago, but got delayed because some ministries had their own systems. Now, the remaining 20 units are on track to launch soon.