India to set up 50 AI curation units in ministries
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is speeding up plans to set up 50 AI curation units in different government departments.
These teams will sift through nonpersonal government data, like health statistics, crop surveys, and maps, to find valuable datasets for the IndiaAI Datasets Platform (AIKosh).
The project started almost two years ago, but got delayed because some ministries had their own systems. Now, the remaining 20 units are on track to launch soon.
MeitY aims to improve public services and decision-making
By bringing together all these scattered data sets, MeitY hopes to build smarter AI models that can actually make a difference—think better public services and more informed decisions in areas like healthcare, agriculture, and logistics.
As one official put it, combining this information is key for creating AI models with real-world impact.
It's all part of India's push to use technology for good governance and innovation.