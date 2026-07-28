India's space rockets to feature indigenous chips, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
India is gearing up to equip its space launch vehicles with domestically produced semiconductors. The announcement was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media platform X. The development comes after a successful demonstration of Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 by Skyroot Aerospace, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately-developed orbital-class rocket.
Industry reaction
Skyroot Aerospace thanks government for support
Responding to Vaishnaw's post, Skyroot Aerospace expressed gratitude for the government's support.
The company said, "Honored to meet Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw. India's deep-tech ecosystem is accelerating -- powered by forward-looking reforms, world-class digital infrastructure, and a strong commitment to innovation."
They also stressed their commitment toward domestic hardware integration in space technology development.
Leadership meeting
PM Modi interacts with Skyroot founders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a "great interaction" with the founders of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka.
They discussed the success of Vikram-1 mission and future prospects for India's private space sector.
The meeting highlighted the government's interest in promoting private players in India's growing space industry.
Post-meeting reflections
Skyroot shares experience on X
Skyroot Aerospace took to X to share their experience from the meeting with PM Modi.
They wrote, "An honor to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Our founders, Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, had the privilege of sharing Skyroot's journey, Vikram-1's successful mission, and our vision for the future of space."
Twitter Post
Vaishnaw's interaction with Skyroot founders
‘Made in Bharat’ chips for our rockets… soon! 🇮🇳🚀@SkyrootA pic.twitter.com/enMkmRz5qg— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 27, 2026