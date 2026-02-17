IndiaAI Mission launched at Global IndiaAI Summit 2026

The Global IndiaAI Summit 2026 just wrapped up in New Delhi, bringing together over 2,000 AI experts and leaders—and more than 10,000 tuned in online. The big focus? Rolling out the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission.

What is the IndiaAI mission? This mission is set to boost India's AI game across seven areas—think better computing power, smart foundational models, richer datasets, new apps, future-ready skills, funding for startups (with ₹2,000 crore just for them), and making sure AI stays safe and ethical.

Talks on multilingual AI models and data standardization Talks covered everything from building multi-language AI models to standardizing data and teaming up with partners.

There were also side sessions alongside closed-door meetings of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).