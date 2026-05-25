Indian and Italian astronomers find blue straggler with brown dwarf

Lightest brown dwarf with blue straggler

Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, the find is extra special because the brown dwarf companion is the lightest ever seen with a blue straggler, circling it every 5.6 hours.

It's hanging out in what astronomers call the "brown dwarf desert," where these kinds of star pairings are super rare, making this system an exciting piece of the stellar evolution puzzle.