Indian and Italian astronomers find blue straggler with brown dwarf
Astronomers from India and Italy have found something pretty unusual, a blue straggler star paired up with a tiny brown dwarf in a super-close orbit.
Blue stragglers are stars that look younger and brighter than their neighbors, which has always puzzled scientists.
This discovery gives us fresh clues about how these stars evolve and interact, and why they stand out.
Lightest brown dwarf with blue straggler
Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, the find is extra special because the brown dwarf companion is the lightest ever seen with a blue straggler, circling it every 5.6 hours.
It's hanging out in what astronomers call the "brown dwarf desert," where these kinds of star pairings are super rare, making this system an exciting piece of the stellar evolution puzzle.