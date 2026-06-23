Indian Army signs deal with Zoho to strengthen digital transformation

Deal promotes homegrown army tech skills

This move is set to level up tech skills for Army personnel, helping them rely more on homegrown solutions instead of imports.

The JAI mission pushes for better teamwork among armed forces and encourages fresh ideas to stay ready for any challenge.

During his recent visit to the Trinity area, Gen. Dwivedi praised the strong collaboration between the Army and CAPFs, highlighting how joint efforts are key for tackling new security threats.