Indian Army signs deal with Zoho to strengthen digital transformation
The Indian Army just signed a deal with Zoho Corporation to strengthen its digital transformation as part of the JAI mission (Jointness, Atmanirbharta, Innovation).
The partnership aims to build secure digital tools and was sealed in the presence of Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu.
Deal promotes homegrown army tech skills
This move is set to level up tech skills for Army personnel, helping them rely more on homegrown solutions instead of imports.
The JAI mission pushes for better teamwork among armed forces and encourages fresh ideas to stay ready for any challenge.
During his recent visit to the Trinity area, Gen. Dwivedi praised the strong collaboration between the Army and CAPFs, highlighting how joint efforts are key for tackling new security threats.