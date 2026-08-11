Indian Astrobase Space Technologies plans to produce launch vehicles
Technology
Astrobase Space Technologies, an Indian private space company, is moving beyond just building rocket engines: it is now planning to make its own launch vehicles too.
This big step aims to turn Astrobase into a major force in the commercial space scene, not just a parts supplier.
Astrobase to integrate engines and rockets
Astrobase's new strategy is all about vertical integration, meaning it will handle both engine production and rocket development under one roof.
It believes this will cut costs, boost reliability, and help it offer complete solutions for clients.
The company is investing in research and partnerships, hoping to play a bigger role in satellite launches and even future space exploration, showing how private companies are shaping the next era of space.