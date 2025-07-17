Indian astronaut to use indigenous spacecraft: Minister
India is getting ready to send its first ever indigenously built human spacecraft into orbit by 2027, thanks to ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.
The plan is to have two astronauts circle the Earth, marking a huge milestone for Indian space science.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh described this mission as a significant advancement for India, especially after astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's recent stint on the International Space Station.
India wants to grow space market from $8.4 billion today
Looking ahead, India aims to build its own Bharat Space Station by 2035 and open it up for international teamwork.
The government also wants private companies in on the action—hoping to grow India's space market from $8.4 billion today to $44 billion by 2033.
It's all about making India a major name in global space exploration, with both homegrown talent and worldwide partnerships.