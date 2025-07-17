Indian astronaut to use indigenous spacecraft: Minister

India wants to grow space market from $8.4 billion today

Looking ahead, India aims to build its own Bharat Space Station by 2035 and open it up for international teamwork.

The government also wants private companies in on the action—hoping to grow India's space market from $8.4 billion today to $44 billion by 2033.

It's all about making India a major name in global space exploration, with both homegrown talent and worldwide partnerships.