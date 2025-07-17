Next Article
Meta AI introduces 'Imagine Me' feature in India
Meta AI just rolled out its new Imagine Me feature on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp in India.
Now you can create fun, personalized images of yourself—just send @Meta AI a prompt like "imagine me as a 90s rockstar" or "comic book hero," and watch the magic happen.
How to create personalized images
To get started, you'll upload a few setup photos so Meta AI can generate images that look like you.
You can manage or delete these photos anytime in settings, giving you full control over your creations.
The whole thing is designed to be easy and creative—perfect for anyone looking to spice up their chats with something uniquely them.