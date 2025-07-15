Indian astronaut's experiments on Axiom-4 mission

Experiments led by Shukla

Shukla led studies on how microgravity changes the way methi and moong seeds grow, tested hardy Indian Tardigrades for survival skills, and looked at whether microalgae could be used for food or fuel.

He also teamed up with ISRO to see how screen time impacts astronauts using Voyager Display tech.

The crew even tried out brain-to-computer communication—pushing boundaries in space neurotech—while also checking up on mental health and blood flow in zero gravity.