Indian astronaut's experiments on Axiom-4 mission
The Axiom-4 mission wrapped up with a splashdown on July 15, 2023, after Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and his international crew spent 18 days running about 60 experiments on the International Space Station.
Their work explored how living in space affects things like growing food, staying healthy, and understanding the human body.
Experiments led by Shukla
Shukla led studies on how microgravity changes the way methi and moong seeds grow, tested hardy Indian Tardigrades for survival skills, and looked at whether microalgae could be used for food or fuel.
He also teamed up with ISRO to see how screen time impacts astronauts using Voyager Display tech.
The crew even tried out brain-to-computer communication—pushing boundaries in space neurotech—while also checking up on mental health and blood flow in zero gravity.