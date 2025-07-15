Anthropic introduces Claude for financial analysis
Anthropic just rolled out its Financial Analysis Solution, an AI-powered assistant designed for finance pros.
Powered by Claude 4 and pulling data from big names like FactSet, Morningstar, and S&P Global, it helps users quickly research markets, analyze portfolios, and make smarter investment calls—all in one place.
Sources for AI's financial data
You get direct links to original sources so you can double-check the AI's work.
Anthropic promises enterprise-level security (SOC 2 Type 2 certified), and your financial data stays private—it won't be used to train their models.
Tool to help write investment memos
Aimed at hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealth managers, this tool speeds up tasks like writing investment memos.
Big players like AIG and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are already on board.
Pricing isn't out yet, but expect flexible options soon.