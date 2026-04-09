Indian astronomers including IIT-Kanpur develop pulsar method to measure distances Technology Apr 09, 2026

Indian astronomers, including folks from IIT-Kanpur, have come up with a new method to measure how far things are in space, using pulsars.

These are super-dense dead stars that send out radio waves like clockwork.

The team figured out how to track changes in these signals as they pass through clouds of ionized gas in our galaxy, helping them get distance readings.