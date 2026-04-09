Indian astronomers including IIT-Kanpur develop pulsar method to measure distances
Technology
Indian astronomers, including folks from IIT-Kanpur, have come up with a new method to measure how far things are in space, using pulsars.
These are super-dense dead stars that send out radio waves like clockwork.
The team figured out how to track changes in these signals as they pass through clouds of ionized gas in our galaxy, helping them get distance readings.
Pulsar signal distortions sharpen cosmic measurements
Pulsars act like cosmic stopwatches because their radio signals are incredibly steady.
By studying tiny distortions caused by space clouds, the new technique sharpens up our measurements of the universe.
It's a big leap for astronomy—and means we're getting better at mapping the cosmos.