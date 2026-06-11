Indian banks sound alarm over AI-driven scams

Vulnerability perception

Surge in fraud attempts

The survey found that 84% of respondents see AI agents as the biggest exploitable vulnerability in finance over the next year. Among 100 banking and financial crime prevention leaders surveyed in India, a whopping 90% said fraud attempts at their institutions have surged over the past year. This is well above the global average of 81%. The figure has also jumped from India's previous year's survey where only 70% reported an increase in fraud attempts.