Indian eMudhra apologizes after scripting error exposed digital certificate keys
Technology
Indian cybersecurity company eMudhra has apologized after a major slip-up left its digital certificate keys exposed because of a scripting error.
These weak keys could have let someone fake websites, which is a pretty big deal for online trust.
To fix things, eMudhra is getting experts to review its operations.
Researcher finds eMudhra keys threaten WebPKI
A researcher found that some of eMudhra's important encryption keys were ridiculously easy to guess: think simple numbers like four or 56 instead of strong codes.
This put the global system that proves websites are real (web PKI) at risk.
eMudhra admitted the mistake, apologized to customers, the broader WebPKI community, and partners, and said, "The flaw was ours."