Why Modi government is calling Telegram 'new dark web'

Fraud increase

Complaints and losses related to cyber fraud

Data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) shows a massive spike in complaints and losses related to cyber fraud over the last four years. In 2023, there were 75,688 registered complaints involving defrauded amounts of ₹1,359 crore. This number surged to 2,48,324 complaints with losses worth ₹1,940 crore in 2024. The trend continued into 2025 with further increases and till May this year had recorded 88,713 complaints involving ₹748 crore in defrauded amounts.