Indian government seeks regulation of community notes on X
Technology
The Indian government is looking to bring Community Notes on X (formerly Twitter) under official regulation, especially for posts about news and politics.
If these changes go through, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting could get more power over what users can post, even beyond traditional news content.
Experts warn regulation could affect Wikipedia
Not everyone's on board with this move. Industry experts worry that regulating collaborative features like Community Notes could raise tricky questions about who's responsible for what gets posted.
Dhruv Garg from the Indian Governance and Policy Project pointed out it might even impact platforms like Wikipedia.
Meanwhile, IT Secretary S. Krishnan says these changes are just procedural, and feedback is open until April 14, 2026.