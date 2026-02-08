AI early warning system for zoonotic diseases to be deployed

In a major development, the Indian government is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to build an early warning system for zoonotic diseases. The project, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the National One Health Mission (NOHM), aims to detect emerging pathogens that jump from animals to humans. It is a proactive approach toward disease surveillance, targeting threats such as Nipah virus, Zika, Avian Influenza (H5N1), and Kyasanur Forest Disease.

Project goals The AI system will provide early signal detection The AI system will offer early signal detection and real-time decision support to prevent local outbreaks from escalating into pandemics. It will employ advanced data analytics, including predictive modeling, automated disease surveillance, and rapid response coordination. The government is expanding its digital and physical infrastructure to manage high-resolution health data for this purpose.

Data management Strengthening public health infrastructure The Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) offers a unified and near-real-time reporting system across all 36 states and Union territories. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has built a national digital health ecosystem that integrates various health programs. This enables the creation of digitized records usable for predictive analytics and rapid response, thus strengthening India's public health infrastructure against future pandemics.

Technological advancement ICMR invites EoIs from eligible organizations The ICMR has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible organizations, including academic institutions, professional bodies, universities, and NGOs. These entities will develop AI-enabled tools that can identify 'early signals' of novel pathogens across human, animal, and environmental sectors. The scope of work is comprehensive as it requires organizations to design these tools and integrate them for end-users while also undertaking passive evaluations at every stage of development.

