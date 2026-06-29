Indian government warns departments against unapproved AI handling sensitive information
Technology
After a recent cybersecurity alert, the Indian government is telling its departments to avoid using unapproved AI platforms for handling sensitive information.
The warning points out that new AI models like Claude Mythos can help hackers launch faster, more complex attacks, leaving less time to react.
Government offices to bolster cyber defenses
Government offices now have to step up their security game with things like multi-factor authentication, regular system checks, and keeping offline backups.
Any cyber incidents need to be reported quickly, and each department has to pick someone in charge of compliance.
While this isn't a total ban on generative AI tools, it shows officials are getting more cautious as AI becomes a bigger part of daily government work.