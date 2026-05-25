Indian iOS developers showcase generative AI apps at WWDC 2026
Technology
WWDC 2026 highlighted Indian iOS app creators.
Known for their skills in generative AI and smart app design, these developers wowed everyone with fresh ideas that solve real problems, and they're getting noticed worldwide.
Guitar Wiz, Pockity, Peak highlighted
Highlights included Guitar Wiz (helping users master guitar skills), Pockity (making personal finance simple), Peak (a clean, goal-focused productivity tool), and Letter Flow (for sharing personalized letters).
Zoho Notebook also stood out for its smooth integration with work tools.
It's clear: Indian talent is shaping the future of iOS apps.