Menon was selected as a NASA astronaut in December 2021

Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon heads to ISS on July 14

By Mudit Dube 11:52 am Jul 10, 202611:52 am

What's the story

NASA astronaut of Indian descent, Anil Menon, is all set to embark on an eight-month-long mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The journey will begin on July 14 from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. He will be traveling with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. During his stay at the ISS, Menon will conduct experiments to study the impact of long-duration spaceflight on human physiology and develop technologies for future deep-space missions.