NASA astronaut Anil Menon to perform first spacewalk tomorrow
What's the story
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is all set to embark on his first-ever spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for August 6 at 6:05pm IST, will see him team up with veteran astronaut Jessica Meir. Together, they will spend around seven hours in an extravehicular activity (EVA) to upgrade the power infrastructure of the orbiting laboratory.
Spacewalk tasks
Menon, Meir to install hardware on S6 truss
During the upcoming spacewalk, Meir (the station commander) and Menon (a flight engineer) will leave through the Quest airlock.
Their main task will be to install hardware on the station's Starboard 6 (S6) truss.
This work is part of preparations for the future installation of an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA).
The new solar array, which is expected later this year, will be the seventh IROSA on the ISS.
Solar upgrade
Upgrading ISS's solar power system
The IROSA program is part of NASA's long-term plan to upgrade the aging solar power system of the station.
These new roll-out arrays produce much more electricity than the original solar panels, even though they are smaller and lighter.
This helps extend ISS's operational capabilities, ultimately supporting ongoing scientific research, routine operations, and its eventual safe deorbit.
EVA rehearsal
Preparation for the EVA
Ahead of the spacewalk, Meir and Menon spent their day setting up tools and going through procedures.
Inside the station, NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot practiced support operations for this mission.
They will help the spacewalkers put on and take off their spacesuits, while also monitoring the EVA from within the ISS.
Astronaut profile
Who is Anil Menon?
Menon, a physician and former flight surgeon, joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2021. He launched to the ISS earlier this year as part of Expedition 74.
His first spacewalk marks another milestone for the Indian-origin astronaut who is playing a key role in maintaining and upgrading humanity's only permanently inhabited outpost in space.