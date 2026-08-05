NASA astronaut Anil Menon to perform first spacewalk tomorrow

During the upcoming spacewalk, Meir (the station commander) and Menon (a flight engineer) will leave through the Quest airlock.

Their main task will be to install hardware on the station's Starboard 6 (S6) truss.

This work is part of preparations for the future installation of an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA).

The new solar array, which is expected later this year, will be the seventh IROSA on the ISS.