Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon completes his first-ever spacewalk
What's the story
NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Jessica Meir have successfully completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, which was Menon's first-ever spacewalk and Meir's sixth, lasted for six hours and 27 minutes. The primary objective of this operation was to upgrade the power system of the ISS by installing hardware for new solar arrays.
Mission details
Menon, Meir work on station's 3B power channel
The spacewalk began at 8:33am EDT on Thursday and ended at 3:00pm EDT. It was the 281st such mission in support of the ISS.
Menon and Meir worked on the station's 3B power channel, located on the Starboard 6 truss segment.
Their main task was to install structural mounting equipment for future installation of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA).
Future plans
Spacewalk to enable installation of iROSA
The installation of IROSA is expected to boost the power capacity of the ISS.
"This work will enable the future installation of roll-out solar arrays, called IROSA, to provide additional power for the orbiting laboratory, supporting critical systems and the safe, controlled deorbit of the space station," NASA said in a statement.
Since 2021, astronauts have deployed six IROSA assemblies with two more scheduled for delivery later this year.
Astronaut experience
Menon's 1st-ever spacewalk
The spacewalk was a major milestone for Menon as it marked his first time stepping outside the space station.
He worked from an articulating portable foot restraint positioned above the worksite to maintain stability during complex installation tasks.
The Indian-origin astronaut also had a brief moment of awe during the operation when Jessica Meir pointed out the Moon, prompting Menon to envision a future moon base there.
Future missions
More spacewalks planned for August
The recent spacewalk was the first of three planned for this month by the ISS Expedition 75 crew.
The next mission, scheduled for August 13, will see two astronauts replace a Space-to-Ground antenna on the orbital complex.
This is part of NASA's efforts to keep the International Space Station operational while preparing for its eventual controlled deorbit.