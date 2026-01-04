Next Article
Indian Railways extends ticket booking hours for Aadhaar users
Technology
Booking train tickets online just got easier—starting January 5, 2026, if you use Aadhaar on IRCTC, you'll have from 8am to 4pm to snag your seats on the first day reservations open.
That's a big jump from the old noon deadline and is meant to give regular travelers a fairer shot.
Why the change and what stays the same
This move is all about cutting down on ticket touts and making things smoother for genuine passengers.
If you still prefer booking at PRS counters, though, nothing changes—same hours and process as before.
Also, heads up: reservation charts are now prepped by 8pm for morning trains and at least 10 hours ahead for later departures.