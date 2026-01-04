Next Article
NASA astronaut films rare 'space lightning' from space station
Technology
NASA astronaut Don Pettit just dropped some incredible footage from the International Space Station, showing off rare lightning phenomena—purple flashes, red bursts (sprites), and blue jets.
Shot during his latest mission (September 2024-April 2025), these flashes light up above thunderstorms and can't be seen from the ground—only from space.
Why this matters
Getting this view from 400km up helps scientists understand how storm electricity interacts with our atmosphere, which affects things like weather patterns and even radio signals.
Plus, it's a seriously cool reminder of how much is still hidden above our heads until someone captures it on camera.