Indian Railways introduces Gajraj Suraksha AI to detect elephants
Indian Railways is stepping up for wildlife with Gajraj Suraksha, a new AI system that spots elephants near tracks using optical fiber cables.
If an elephant is detected, the system instantly alerts station masters so trains can slow down or stop, helping prevent tragic collisions.
With a claimed 99.5% accuracy rate, it's a smart move for both safety and conservation.
Gajraj Suraksha to cover 700km
Gajraj Suraksha will cover 700km of railway lines passing through key elephant corridors in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
It's already running on a 70km stretch in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.
Backed by ₹181 crore and existing infrastructure, this project aims to curb the worrying number of elephant deaths (about 200 lost to train accidents in the past decade) while keeping trains safe too.