Indian Railways introduces Gajraj Suraksha AI to detect elephants

Gajraj Suraksha to cover 700km

Gajraj Suraksha will cover 700km of railway lines passing through key elephant corridors in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

It's already running on a 70km stretch in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Backed by ₹181 crore and existing infrastructure, this project aims to curb the worrying number of elephant deaths (about 200 lost to train accidents in the past decade) while keeping trains safe too.