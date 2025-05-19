SwaRail, Indian Railways' super app, is now available for use
What's the story
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, has announced the launch of the SwaRail app.
Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app is built to unify nearly all railway services in one digital platform.
Early access to the app is now available on the Google Play Store, but it's currently full. Also, the iOS version of the app is still awaited.
Travel companion
A single platform for all railway-related needs
The SwaRail app is being touted as a "super app" bringing all necessary passenger services under one easy-to-use platform.
This complete travel companion will make the whole journey, from planning a trip and booking tickets to traveling on the go, a whole lot easier.
It provides a seamless single sign-on (SSO) system, so you don't have to deal with multiple apps or logins.
You can search for trains, plan journeys, and book reserved/unreserved tickets, all on one platform.
User-friendly features
Streamlined account and booking management
The SwaRail app also provides a 'My Bookings' tab where you can see details and history of booked and canceled tickets.
It also has a 'You (My Account)' feature for easy profile management.
You can update personal details, check profile completion status, change password, enable/disable biometric login, verify email, add money to your R-Wallet, or delete your account if you want.
Convenience features
Real-time updates and food ordering
The SwaRail app offers real-time train tracking, providing live updates on train location, delay, and expected arrival time.
It also features a coach position finder to let users know exactly where their coach would stop on the platform.
Plus, the app lets users order meals from trusted partner vendors for fresh food delivery right to their seats.
The app also adds features like hotel reservations, sightseeing packages, and travel insurance.
Customer service
User feedback and refund requests
The SwaRail app comes with a Rail Madad feature for users to raise complaints or share feedback directly with Indian Railways and track their resolution in real time.
It also lets users request refunds for canceled or missed journeys directly through the app, without having to visit a station.
The app comes in multiple Indian languages, making it accessible to users across the country.
Registration process
Easy sign-up and payment options
Users can sign in to the SwaRail app with their existing RailConnect or Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on Mobile credentials, thus eliminating the hassle of creating a new account.
During the first login, an R-Wallet is created automatically for every user to facilitate quick and easy ticket bookings.
If a user already has an R-Wallet linked to the UTS on Mobile app, it will be synced automatically.
For enhanced convenience and security, users can log in with simple numeric m-PIN.