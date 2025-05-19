What's the story

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, has announced the launch of the SwaRail app.

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app is built to unify nearly all railway services in one digital platform.

Early access to the app is now available on the Google Play Store, but it's currently full. Also, the iOS version of the app is still awaited.