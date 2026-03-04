Indian scientists are building brain co-processors to boost mental abilities
IISc's "Moonshot" project evolved from a pilot project seeded earlier by IISc's Brain, Computation and Data Science initiative, and the project was formally launched on March 4, 2026—a big step toward building brain co-processors that could help people remember better, focus more, and even improve vision and movement.
The team brings together experts from IISc and national and international collaborators, mixing neuroscience with cutting-edge AI. All of this is backed by the Pratiksha Trust.
The project is divided into 2 phases
The project rolls out in two phases: the first phase will use tech like EEG and ECoG to record brain activity and decode what's happening inside your head with custom AI tools.
Next up is the second phase, where they'll try re-encoding those signals back into the brain using neural stimulation or neurofeedback—aiming to restore or enhance functions such as memory, attention, vision, and motor control.
The team is also creating open-source AI tools
Right now, the team is working on electrode development, neuromorphic chips, and India-specific datasets so these tools can actually help stroke patients or be used in clinics—even where resources are tight.
They're also making open-source AI tools so others can join in pushing this science forward.