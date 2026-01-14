Indian scientists create AI to predict tricky protein interactions
Scientists at NCBS, India, have built Disobind—an AI tool that predicts how flexible proteins (called IDPs) interact with others, using just their protein sequences.
Since these proteins are key for things like cell communication but tough to study, Disobind's approach is a big step forward.
How Disobind stands out
Unlike older tools, Disobind doesn't need 3D structures and actually considers who the protein is interacting with.
It beat popular prediction tools like AlphaFold-multimer and AlphaFold3 in tests on new protein pairs—meaning it's more accurate and context-aware.
Why this matters for health and research
Disobind could help scientists spot patterns linked to diseases and find new drug targets faster.
It's already shown promise with immune system, cancer, and brain-related proteins.
Plus, it's open-source—so anyone can use it to push precision medicine further.