Indian scientists detect solar shock waves at record distance

Breakthrough in understanding solar shocks

This breakthrough is a significant step toward resolving a debate that's lasted nearly 100 years about where these solar shocks actually form.

Prof. R Ramesh called it "this is the closest distance from the Sun at which such a shock and its associated radio burst have been unambiguously detected."

The sunspot behind all this may have been the same region that produced the powerful "Mother's Day" solar storm earlier in May.