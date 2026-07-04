This Indian tech mimics key functions of human placenta
What's the story
A team of Indian scientists has developed a revolutionary "placenta-on-chip" technology, an artificial model that simulates key functions of the human placenta. The innovative platform was created by the ICMR-National Institute for Research on Women's Health (ICMR-NIRWoH) and IIT Bombay. It could help unravel pregnancy mysteries, understand complications like gestational diabetes, and assess drug safety, potentially reducing dependence on animal testing in research.
Research potential
Model mimics mother-fetus interface, replicates placenta's essential functions
The "placenta-on-chip" model mimics the interface between mother and fetus, replicating several essential functions of the human placenta. These include hormone production, nutrient transfer, waste exchange, and selective barrier function, vital biological processes that sustain pregnancy. The platform can produce pregnancy hormones, transport glucose from maternal to fetal side, remove waste products like urea, and respond to hyperglycemic conditions similar to gestational diabetes.
Research opportunities
New platform offers simpler, more accessible approach to placental research
The "placenta-on-chip" model opens up new avenues to study placental biology, understand pregnancy complications, and evaluate how medicines cross the placental barrier. It could also help develop more predictive human-relevant research models. Unlike many existing systems that require complex microfluidic devices and continuous perfusion systems, this Indian platform is simple, scalable, and compatible with standard laboratory workflows, making it potentially easier for research laboratories to adopt.
Testing reduction
Breakthrough could enhance understanding of pregnancy complications
The platform could be a game-changer in reducing dependence on animal testing for certain applications. It can also provide new insights into disorders like gestational diabetes, fetal growth restriction, and pre-eclampsia. Dr. Geetanjali Sachdeva, Director of ICMR-NIRWoH, said this work shows how cutting-edge interdisciplinary science can tackle critical challenges in maternal and fetal health while strengthening India's capabilities in biomedical innovation.