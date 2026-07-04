This Indian tech mimics key functions of human placenta

Testing reduction

Breakthrough could enhance understanding of pregnancy complications

The platform could be a game-changer in reducing dependence on animal testing for certain applications. It can also provide new insights into disorders like gestational diabetes, fetal growth restriction, and pre-eclampsia. Dr. Geetanjali Sachdeva, Director of ICMR-NIRWoH, said this work shows how cutting-edge interdisciplinary science can tackle critical challenges in maternal and fetal health while strengthening India's capabilities in biomedical innovation.