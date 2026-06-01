Indian scientists measure weak solar corona magnetic fields at Gauribidanur

Shaik Sayuf used affordable radio method

The Sun's corona looks peaceful during eclipses, but is actually buzzing with invisible magnetic forces.

Shaik Sayuf, the lead author and PhD student at the IIA, managed to detect fields way weaker than simple bar magnets and bicycle dynamo lights by studying tiny twists in radio waves.

Sayuf called it a significant achievement in India's radio astronomy, and the method is affordable and could improve space weather forecasts.

Their research will soon be published in The Astrophysical Journal.